GBI seeking information woman’s 2004 disappearance

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Sandersville Police Department to investigate the disappearance of a woman who hasn’t been seen since 2004.

According to the release from the GBI, 22-year-old Sonya Tukes went missing on May 10th, 2004 after taking a phone call at 1:15 a.m. and briefly stepping outside of her sister’s home in Tennille. She was last seen by her sister, and she was wearing green shorts, a black t-shirt, and a pair of black flip-flop sandals. Tukes would be 41-years-old now. At the time of her disappearance, Tukes was 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighed 175 pounds.

The GBI is asking for help from the public in obtaining information about Tukes and her disappearance. Anyone with information is urged to call the GBI at 478-374-6988 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, or the Sandersville Police Department.