Joint Senate and House redistricting hearing brings local and state leaders

A joint Senate and House redistricting hearing took place Thursday night at the Mercer University School of Medicine Auditorium.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A joint Senate and House redistricting hearing took place Thursday night at the Mercer University School of Medicine Auditorium.

Local and state representatives, including State Senator John F. Kennedy (R-Macon), were in attendance for Thursday’s hearing. Kennedy is the Chair of the Senate Committee on Reapportionment and Redistricting.

The hearings are designed to gain public input about the state’s redistricting process.

“What I’m asking for is more openness and transparency in this entire process,” Macon native Danny Glover said. “Now I get that things are rushed, but as the leaders of this state we can’t afford to rush this process.”

“I urge you to keep our communities together, keep this process transparent, improve language access and increase options for public input even with this reduced timeline,” Rouwa Roman said.

A virtual meeting will happen Friday at 5 p.m. You can submit written testimony and view videos of past redistricting hearings at the Georgia Legislature’s website.

The state’s General Assembly redraws districts every 10 years to balance out population changes following census counts.