Johnson County Schools shifting to virtual learning Friday

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Johnson County Schools will shift to virtual learning on Friday, January 14.

That’s according to a post on the Johnson County Schools Facebook page Wednesday.

“This is necessary based on a staff shortage in the district due to CoVID,” the post said. “It is important that we are able to effectively maintain a safe and secure learning environment.”

Monday, January 17 is a scheduled school holiday. The district says it is hopeful classes can resume on Tuesday, January 18.

