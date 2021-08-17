Johnson County Schools going virtual starting Tuesday, August 17

The decision was announced Monday night.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Johnson County Schools announced Monday night the district will transition to virtual learning on Tuesday, August 17.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority,” a district news release read. “Currently, we have 32% of our student population in quarantine and 30% of our school staff in quarantine.”

The district says it expects positive cases to increase as more tests are confirmed and that the staff shortage “is an issue to ensure the safe and orderly operation of our schools.”

The plan is to shift to virtual learning for all students effective Tuesday, August 17 with a target to resume in-person learning on Monday, September 13.

Food service will provide meals using sites used in the past. Athletics will continue “as long as the team is able,” but the district expects it to be a fluid situation and “potential cases could necessitate a shutdown of practice and competitions.”

Click here for more information.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily COVID-19 Status Report released Monday afternoon, Johnson County has 854 cumulative cases. 41 of them (4.8%) have been reported in the last two weeks.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.