Johnson County deputies investigating shooting during Friday night football game

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person was apprehended after shots were fired near Johnson County High School during a football game Friday night.

That’s according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, which said shots were fired on Hershel Walker Boulevard “adjacent to the football field area” and that deputies “immediately responded and apprehended the individual.”

“There was only one individual involved in this incident,” a sheriff’s office Facebook post read. “Thankfully the shots were fired up towards the sky and nobody was injured.”

Johnson County deputies and investigators, along with Wrightsville Police, are on the scene.

The name of the person involved will not be disclosed at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 864-4003 if you have additional information.

The school district released the following statement on its Facebook page:

”Johnson County Schools law enforcement, administration, staff, and home fans assisted with safety and security inside the stadium to ensure our home and visiting fans were safe inside the stadium. We are grateful for the quick response and presence of our law enforcement officers and first responders.”

