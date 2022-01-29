Jan. 28 Middle Georgia high school basketball scores
There are just 2 weeks of regular season high school basketball left for the 2021-22 season.
Here’s a look at some of the scores from around Middle Georgia for Jan. 28:
Boys Scores
Baldwin 75 VS Rutland 37
Stratford 61 VS First Presbyterian Day 76
Dodge County 54 VS Northeast 65
Tattnall Square Academy 53 VS Mount de Sales Academy 45
Treutlen 84 VS Wheeler County 82
Mary Persons 52 VS Upson-Lee 70
Girls Scores
Baldwin 57 VS Rutland 7
Dodge County 52 VS Northeast 49
West Laurens 59 VS Perry 36
Central 72 VS Pike County 22
Mary Persons 44 VS Upson-Lee 52
Tattnall Square Academy 44 VS Mount de Sales Academy 53