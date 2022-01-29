Jan. 28 Middle Georgia high school basketball scores

There are just 2 weeks of regular season high school basketball left for the 2021-22 season.

Here’s a look at some of the scores from around Middle Georgia for Jan. 28:

Boys Scores

Baldwin 75 VS Rutland 37

Stratford 61 VS First Presbyterian Day 76

Dodge County 54 VS Northeast 65

Tattnall Square Academy 53 VS Mount de Sales Academy 45

Treutlen 84 VS Wheeler County 82

Mary Persons 52 VS Upson-Lee 70

Girls Scores

Baldwin 57 VS Rutland 7

Dodge County 52 VS Northeast 49

West Laurens 59 VS Perry 36

Central 72 VS Pike County 22

Mary Persons 44 VS Upson-Lee 52

Tattnall Square Academy 44 VS Mount de Sales Academy 53