Jamaican jerk fries, brisket biscuits among food choices at 2022 Georgia National Fair

41NBC's Tucker Sargent checks out the food options at this year's fair.

Jamaican jerk fries at the 2022 Georgia National Fair in Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Food is one of the Georgia National Fair’s main draws.

The options range from donuts to steak to ice cream, and, of course, fried versions of everything from vegetables to desserts.

On an Opening Day visit, I ran into a young boy enjoying some good ole Corn on the Cob.

“What did you think about the corn?” I asked the boy, a Perry native named Carson Davidson.

“It’s good and juicy,” he told me, with a big ole smile.

Juice confirmed!

Corn is a popular fair food. It’s even more so now after that viral video of the kid declaring his corn had the juice.

At the Georgia National Fair, you can get the classic roasted ear. There’s Kettle Corn, too, and even Taki’s Crazy Corn.

Wait. What’s that?

“It’s a cup of corn with cheese and mayonnaise on top,” Jason Monfette with Sombrero’s Mexican Cantina told me. “And then we can add crushed up Takis or crushed up Hot Cheetos.”

If you prefer the classic Corn Dog, “size matters” at a stand near the south gate, where they serve the biggest ones you’ve ever seen.

Speaking of classic fair foods, Taylor’s Doughboy has Elephant Ears you can eat on the go. They call ’em Fancy Fingers.

“You can get powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, any of our fruit toppings,” Thomas Dimon said. He says the peach topping is a favorite when they visit Perry.

I noticed something I’d never seen before at a stand called Wild Bill’s Curly Fries:

Jamaican jerk fries! They’re inspired by one of Vicki Hunter’s employees. His name is Fabian, and he’s from Jamaica.

“Him and I were talking one day,” Hunter said. “And I looked at him and I said, ‘Can you make some Jamaican jerk sauce? Is that a thing?’ He said, ‘Absolutely.’ So he makes it himself from his secret family recipe.”

“This is the stuff right here,” she told me as she squirted the sweet and spicy sauce onto a huge pile of curly fries. “This is the magic in a bottle.”

I tried some, and I can confirm the Jamaican jerk fries are magical.

Another unique food option—at least for a fair—biscuits! Be on the lookout for The Biscuit Barn.

“What’s the best seller?” I asked worker Stanley Hobbs.

“Brisket or the loaded chicken,” he told me.

So whether it’s a gyro or a roasted turkey leg or a candy apple or fried veggies, you are sure to find something to keep you coming back for more.

“We usually go about three or four times a year,” Perry native and Atlanta resident Alex Smith told me. “We always try to make it an important part of going to the fair, having a good time, especially eating the food.”

The Georgia National Fair continues through October 16. Gates open at 10 a.m. daily.

