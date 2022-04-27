Jack Link’s announces new production facility in Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— If you know protein snacks, you probably know Jack Link’s. The company made a big announcement Tuesday afternoon, saying it will build a new facility in Perry.

Governor Brian Kemp and leaders from Perry and Houston County, took part in the announcement. The new facility will be on a 120 acre site located at 720 Perry Parkway.

Governor Kemp says the facility will create 800 jobs, along with a $450 million investment from Jack Link’s.

“This company is going to be around for generations. They’ve done so well and it’s a great fit. So it’s just awesome for our state, and it’s good to see it in this part of the state,” said Governor Kemp.

Perry Mayor Randall Walker says Jack Link’s choosing to build in Perry, is a reflection of the superior quality of life the city council is trying to create.

“One of the things we’ve talked about constantly is our young professionals who are leaving Perry because there’s no good place for them to work or earn a good living,” Mayor Walker said. “This will offer that opportunity.”

Governor Kemp says the food processing industry in Georgia, works hand-in-hand with the agricultural products that local farmers produce. He says Jack Link’s is just another example of a company that’s helping build local industry.

“Middle Georgia is really a place where our state can continue to grow and give people opportunity,” the Governor explained. “But also you can see it’s a great quality of life here.”

Mayor Walker says there could be more development like the Jack Links facility in the future.

“We’re continuously looking for opportunities. We’re improving our infrastructure that will support additional industry in the city of Perry,” said Mayor Walker.

Jack Link’s said during the press conference, they’re already working to hire the first five positions.

Career opportunities at the plant include management, production, production supervision, engineering, and more. You can go to the Jack Links website to see what openings are available.

The facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2023.