BREAKING: Jack Links facility to bring around 800 jobs to Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tuesday afternoon, Governor Brian Kemp attended an event in Perry in which an announcement was made that is expected to impact the economy of Middle Georgia.

41NBC is at the site of the announcement currently, where Governor Kemp and others are saying that Jack Links– a snack company mostly known for its beef jerky– will be building a new facility in Perry. In fact, it’s said to be the largest new facility that the company has ever built, and its expected to bring around 800 jobs to the area.

More information will be posted as it comes, stay with 41NBC for those updates.