It’s the Law: Georgia election law injunction

Macon, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

This week Davis breaks down why a federal judge ruled that a portion of Georgia’s new election law is likely unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee cited issues with First Amendment rights when he granted a preliminary injunction on a section of the law that bans the photographing of a voted ballot.

Davis explores all sides of the issue and what’s next in the legal proceedings.