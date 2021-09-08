Investigators working to determine cause of deadly apartment fire in Dublin

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Dublin Fire Department is investigating what started a deadly fire in a Dublin Housing Authority apartment along Elk Street.

According to Dublin Fire Captain Randy Hart, crews responded to the fire around 8:20 the morning of Thursday, September 2nd.

Hart says crews arrived on scene and found light smoke coming from the apartment and a couch smoldering in the living room of the apartment.

According to Hart, crews removed the body of 60-year-old Robert Height from another room in the home. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office listed Height’s cause of death as smoke inhalation.