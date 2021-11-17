Investigators looking for woman connected to Fraud Investigation

The incidents occurred on October 12, at the Walmart on Harrison Road and a Wells Fargo ATM on Eisenhower Parkway.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman, wanted in connection with a financial transaction card fraud investigation.

Investigators say the incidents occurred on October 12, at the Walmart on Harrison Road and a Wells Fargo ATM on Eisenhower Parkway.

They’re looking for a black female, with medium brown skin, wearing a black mask, and driving a white sedan.

If anyone has any information, knows the identity of the suspect or where she is, please contact Investigator Thoy Bunleijdeagh at (478) 803-2369, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.