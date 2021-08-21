Investigators call Macon house fire suspicious, intentionally set

The fire happened at a home in the 500 block of Carmen Place in Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County fire investigators are looking into what they call a suspicious house fire.

The fire happened around 11:25 Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of Carmen Place, between Broadway and Mead Road.

According to Sergeant Kyle Murray with the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department, crews put out flames in the front living room area of the home. Murray says no one was home at the time of the fire and the fire appears to be intentionally set.

The investigation is on-going.