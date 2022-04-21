Interactive Pleasant Hill play premieres Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The history of the Pleasant Hill neighborhood is coming to the Grand Opera House stage.

The interactive play, called “Healing a Haunted House,” was created through a year-long process of research and interviews. It takes audience members from the past to the present and also makes them think about the future of Pleasant Hill.

It tells the story of the history behind blighted structures in the area. DSTO Moore, co-artist of the play, shares why he’s excited for people to see it.

“It’s very important, because I believe everybody’s stories matter,” he said. “So now I’m about giving people flowers, even though some haven’t passed away, but still I’m about giving people flowers and telling their story.”

The play premieres on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets through the Grand Opera House website or by calling the box office at (478) 301-5470.