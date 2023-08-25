Intense heat returns Friday through the weekend



Highs today stayed in the mid and low 90s for much of the area.

Tomorrow the wedge front that kept us “cooler” will move out, allowing the intense heat to move back in.

Highs across Middle Georgia will heat back to the 100s tomorrow afternoon with mostly sunny skies.



Not only will it be hot, but humidity will also be pushing the heat index values up to 108°.

These dangerous “feels like” temps will stick around through the weekend.



Saturday a few isolated showers will be possible across the area.

If we see a few storms, heavy rain, and frequent lightning are possible.

Despite the continuing intense heat, Sunday will bring our next change of pattern.

A weak cold front will start to approach the area on Sunday, bringing a chance for evening storms.

Rain chances will continue overnight and into Monday.



Also of note for next week, we are monitoring an area of storms in Central America that could become our next named cyclone.

There are still quite a few question marks with this system, but it is not expected to impact the continental US until the middle of next week.



The heat will finally be pushed out of our area next week.

Highs will be cooling off to the upper 80s by Wednesday with continued rain chances.