Inmate Albert Booze issued more charges after another incident with officers in jail

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monroe County Inmate Albert Booze has been issued with more charges after another incident involving an attack on 2 police officers in the jail.

According to an incident report from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on December 10th, 2021, two officers were conducting a breakfast call around 7:45 a.m. when the altercation took place. In the report, it says Deputy Justyn Weaver and Jail Officer Kent entered the Booze’s cell to give him his breakfast when Booze threw food at Officer Kent, which struck her body. Deputy Weaver attempted to get Booze to the ground when this happened, to which Booze struck Weaver in the face with a closed fist- leaving a 2 inch laceration on his forehead. Weaver says he struck Booze back in an attempt to gain compliance, and Officer Kent says Booze was trying to take her taser at this point, to which she used the taser on Booze. Weaver and Kent were able to place Booze and handcuffs and escort him to the booking area without further incident.

Booze has been issued and served warrants for Felony obstruction, Misdemeanor obstruction, 2 counts of simple battery of a peace officer, and attempted removal of a weapon of a public official.