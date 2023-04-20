Ingleside Baptist Church’s Lead Pastor announces plans to begin search for his successor

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Leaders at Ingleside Baptist Church will begin the process to search for its next Lead Pastor, according to current Lead Pastor Tim McCoy.

In a video posted on the pastor’s blog on Thursday, Pastor McCoy said this announcement comes after “a season of prayer and reflection”.

Dr. McCoy has served for more than 33 years as lead pastor at Ingleside Baptist. He says he will address all services at Ingleside on Sunday, April 23rd and talk about transitions in ministry leadership and what the church can expect during the search process ahead. Ingleside has one of Macon’s largest congregations.

McCoy closed his video by saying, “The best is yet to come.”