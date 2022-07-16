Indoor farm begins operation in Byron

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Local Bounti is a vegetable farm that specializes in growing lettuce indoors. The building uses a mixture of vertical and horizontal farming to maximize space.

The process uses 90% less water than traditional farming while still making leafy greens. The facility specializes in 6 different types of lettuce. The three acre farm uses a mix of misters, humidifiers, dehumidifiers heaters and L-E-D lights to grow the lettuce.

According to the farm, this highly technical process will create jobs.

“There’s the ability to for people to get into what we would consider more higher paying jobs, because a lot of what we do here is more technically advanced and so we’re able to offer stronger job openings,” said President of Local Bounti, Brian Cook.

Cook says they plan to work alongside farmers from across Middle Georgia and the state.

Local Bounti will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on August 3.

If you’re interested in working at the farm, you can submit an application after the ceremony.