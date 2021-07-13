Incident report shows what led to Fort Valley councilman’s arrest

A Fort Valley city council member faces multiple charges after a woman says he threatened to shoot her at a laundromat this month.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Fort Valley city council member faces multiple charges after a woman says he threatened to shoot her at a laundromat this month.

Councilman Jimmy Barnes was arrested on Monday, July 12, nine days after an incident at Highway 49 Coin Laundry, during which a woman says she witnessed the councilman outside the laundromat talking to a group of men.

The woman told deputies she then went inside the laundromat, and that as she was walking out, Barnes pointed at her, called her a racial slur and told her he was going to shoot her. The report says the woman then slapped Barnes.

We reached out to Sheriff Terry Deese to see if he could provide more context, but he said he was out of town and that there are no updates at this time.

A resident we spoke with Tuesday said she was shocked about the accusation.

“I was very disappointed to hear that one of our council members had behaved the way that they were saying he had behaved,” Edwina Nottingham Harris said. “I thought it was very disgusting.”

We also reached out to Barnes, but we haven’t heard back.