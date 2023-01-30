Icky weather kicks off final week of January

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A wet pattern has taken over Middle Georgia to end the month of January.

Today

There was an abundance of rain to begin the morning in Middle Georgia. It moved in yesterday evening with heavy rain arriving in the Macon area just before 10pm. That rain is expected to linger into the lunchtime hours today before it finally tapers off. Most of the region will see high temperatures in the lower 60s, however some of the southern counties may push into the upper 60s. Winds this afternoon will be light and variable.

Overnight no rain is anticipated, however all the rain from early today and last night will bring excess moisture to the atmosphere. Given the calm winds expected overnight as well, Middle Georgians should be ready to a foggy start to Tuesday. Low temperatures will largely be in the low to mid 50s across the region.

Tomorrow

Following a foggy morning expect a cloudy afternoon for most of Middle Georgia. A few southern counties may see a bit of sun, but that will likely be all. Winds will largely remain light and variable. High temperatures will mostly be in the upper 60s and lower 70s during the afternoon. A few showers will be likely during the evening and could linger into the night.

Overnight will see cloudy and calm conditions with the possibility for a couple of showers early. Widespread fog is again likely heading into Wednesday morning due to excess moisture and calm winds. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s for most of the region.

Wednesday and Beyond

Wednesday will mainly be cloudy again with the possibility for a couple of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with winds continuing to be light and variable.

Thursday will bring the next widespread heavy rain bout to the region with most of it expected overnight and into Friday morning. Following Friday’s rain Middle Georgia can get a day of sunshine on Saturday. Rain looks to return again Sunday evening.

