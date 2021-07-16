I-16/I-75 Interchange updates for July 18-July 25, 2021

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has released some new information concerning further construction projects related to the I-16/I-75 Interchange Improvement Project taking place next week.

GDOT has mentioned some lane closures and traffic shifts, the first of which include nighttime lane closures to be installed on I-75 southbound near the I-16 interchange on Sunday and Monday (July 18 and 19), from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following mornings.

The GDOT said that one left lane will be closed on the north end of Second Street northbound and southbound starting Monday (July 19) until Friday (July 23) from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

A major traffic shift on I-75 southbound is also scheduled for Monday night from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning that includes Exit 165 being shifted from its previous location.

And lastly for this coming week, Saturday (July 24) traffic on Second Street will be shifted to have one lane in each direction.