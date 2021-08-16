I-16 / I-75 Interchange project updates; August 16-22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has released information concerning the ongoing I-16/I-75 interchange project for the week of August 16 through August 22.

The release says that, weather permitting, contractors for GDOT will continue the following construction activities Monday through Friday. (August 16-August 22)

A closure listed in the release is that one lane will be closed on Coliseum Drive/ Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between 11 a.m and 5 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday. Flaggers, message boards, and signage will be there to help drivers get through the closures as trucks enter and exit the area and work crews set beams on the new bridge that’s being built.