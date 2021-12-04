Hutchings College and Career Academy turns students to chefs

Cullinary students received their first toques, getting them closer to being real chefs.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– 22 culinary students at Hutchings College and Career Academy in Macon can now have their cake and make it too, after graduating with food safety certifications.

“My goal is to own my own restaurant and a bakery as well. This program helps with college classes and getting done with college faster,” said culinary student Kiajah Thomas.

After graduating from the culinary program, Kiajah Thomas is one step closer to her goal of being a head chef.

“Once you get done and finished with everything, it’s like an accomplishment,” Thomas said.

Students like her worked for months, learning about food safety and basic kitchen skills from professionally trained chefs, like Chef Mark Robinson.

“It’s a big deal that they passed this and I was so impressed with this class because they passed 100% first try and I’ve never had that happen,” Robinson stated.

The graduates received their ServSafe certification, which means they know how to make and serve food in the cleanest and safest way possible. With this certification, comes a special point in any culinary career — getting their first chef’s hat.

“The emotional meaning is that you’ve arrived,” Robinson explained. “You’ve arrived as a chef, and it just means a lot.”

With the students now having their health and safety certification, they will be able to go further in the culinary program.