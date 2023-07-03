Hundreds from across Georgia attend unity service to support Temple Beth Israel

Local and state leaders, as well as clergy and community members, gathered in Macon on Sunday to condemn the antisemitic rally that took place a week earlier.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temple Beth Israel received an outpouring of support Sunday in the wake of an antisemitic rally that took place in front of the synagogue one week earlier.

“There were those people with such extreme hatred out there, and we were in the building just trying to understand how much of a threat they posed for us,” Temple Beth Israel’s Rabbi Elizabeth Behar said.



“Today, there were hundreds of people who came who said, ‘Not in our town,’ who said, ‘We are a place of love, acceptance, kindness and compassion,” she said.

More than 900 people of different races, religions and political affiliations united at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church (UMC) to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community of Middle Georgia.

Mulberry Street UMC Reverend Dr. Ted Goshorn says his church has a long-standing history of supporting the synagogue.



“I rushed down to the temple so that I could offer whatever I or our church could to assist Temple Beth Israel,” Rev. Goshorn said.



Political and faith leaders from across the state extended their support to Temple Beth Israel during the unity service.



United States Senator Jon Ossoff spoke about his family who were survivors of the Holocaust and condemned the symbols of hate used in front of the temple.

Congressman Sanford Bishop stressed the importance of speaking out against injustice, and Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller praised Middle Georgians for coming together against hate.



“It was such a moving and hope-filled service,” Rev. Goshorn said. “It really demonstrates what several speakers said, which is that hate has no place in Macon, Georgia.”

The hate rally is part of a growing trend of antisemitism in the United States. According to the Anti Defamation League, anti-Semitic acts in 2022 rose by 36% from 2021.

Rabbi Behar says when the Jewish community is under attack, other groups are at risk of being targeted by such hate.

For more than 150 years, Temple Beth Israel has been a part of the Macon community. Rabbi Behar says the friendships established between her congregation and the Macon community are what brought people together to fight antisemitism.

“They’re here because of all of those friendships,” she said. “When we make friends and we see our friends hurting, you’re going to go and help your friend. That’s how you combat this.”

Representatives from the American Jewish Committee, Anti-Defamation League, Atlanta Rabbinical Association and Atlanta Jewish Community Relations Council were also in attendance for the unity service.