‘Human Too’ hosts first annual ‘Sides Drive’

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Thanksgiving isn’t just about the turkey, it’s about the side dishes too. That’s why the ‘Human Too’ is partnering with local sponsors to host a “Sides Drive’ at the Tubman Museum.

They will give away 500 bags of fresh produce that includes: collard greens, black eyed peas, fresh tomatoes, cornbread mix, yams and more.

“Traditionally there’s a lot of help for people to giveaway turkeys for Thanksgiving. So we wanted to do something a little different this year and help families who may not have the funds that they need for the sides,” said Shabrea Duffy, the Founder of Human Too.

The event is at the Tubman Museum, on Saturday November 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.