Human remains found in woods off Grant Avenue in Macon, possibly missing person

UPDATE: Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC he believes this is the body of James Dumas, a Macon man who went missing in December, as his clothes matched what he was last seen wearing, and he had his house keys on his person.

MACON, Georgia (41 NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify human remains found in the wooded area by the intersection of Grant Avenue and Sheridan Avenue.

Corporal Bivins tells 41NBC the call came in around 1:30 p.m., and that investigators are working to confirm the identity of the victim, who Bivins says could be a missing person.

This is a developing story, stay with 41NBC for more updates as they come.