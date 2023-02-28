Howard Middle School employee fired after relationship with student

Suspect was fired and the Bibb Sheriff's Office is investigating

The following was sent home to parents Monday evening, we have requested more information from the Bibb County Board of Education, stay with 41NBC for updates.

Howard Middle parents, the Bibb County School District received a report late last week regarding a Howard Middle School employee who is alleged to have had an inappropriate relationship with a Howard Middle student. We immediately responded to this allegation and reported it to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (BSO) for further investigation. The District is fully cooperating with BSO throughout the investigation. The employee is no longer employed with the District. While we are not able to discuss this with you further, we want to reassure you we are taking this matter very seriously. The safety and security of our students and staff is and will continue to be of the utmost importance. Thank you.