How the pandemic has impacted students in Bibb County

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Students in schools have had to adjust to new methods of learning due to the pandemic. They have all been faced with different challenges. Three years into the pandemic, students still face social and emotional changes.

Prior to the pandemic, it wasn’t uncommon to see younger children exploring and engaging with others.

Brett Copeland, the Child Development Director at Central Georgia Technical College, says he’s seen many changes during the last few years. “We have seen some children come back with more behaviors than others. And we believe that children’s behavior is their best way of communicating. So when they’re communicating through that behavior they’re saying something doesn’t feel right,” Copeland said.

Copeland says it’s been very important to talk to children and their parents.

“Children who in the past who may have been very calm when something happened to them, may have had an outburst somewhat sooner in the process,” said Copeland.

Cleveland Johnson, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning with the Bibb County School District, says the younger children have been impacted the most. He says elementary school students have more challenges when it comes to learning from home. “Students are really learning to socialize with their peers and adults, and in the virtual learning environment. They don’t have that classroom environment, so bringing them back with their peers and with the teachers has really been beneficial to them.”

The Bibb County School District says middle and high school students don’t seem to have trouble adjusting to the virtual setting.

Johnson says, much like the younger children though, the older students are also faced with a lack of socializing. In order to ensure students are back on track in the classroom, he says the district has done several screenings.

“We’ve done a lot of universal screening both academic skills as well as socializing skills to make sure that we’re providing the support that they need,” said Johnson.

School leaders say they’ll continue to change teaching methods to help with adjusting to school and life through the pandemic.