Houston Healthcare pledges $750,000 to Central Georgia Technical College’s allied health programs

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston Healthcare (HHC) has pledged a 10-year, $750,000 gift to Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) and the CGTC Foundation to support their allied health programs.

HHC President and CEO, Charles Briscoe, presented the first installment of $75,000 during the 18th Annual CGTC Foundation Golf Tournament Fundraiser on May 2.

“Today’s health science students at Central Georgia Technical College are our workforce of tomorrow,” Briscoe said. “Investing in their education will produce more qualified healthcare workers and supports Houston Healthcare’s mission to improve the healthcare of the communities we serve.”

HHC has provided more than $1.1 million in direct financial support to CGTC’s allied health programs and related initiatives over the last 20 years, according to Tonya McClure, Assistant Vice President for Advancement at Central Georgia Technical College.

“Houston Healthcare has been a champion of technical education for many years, and we are excited for what the future holds for our students as we continue strengthening our partnership,” David Danzie, Treasurer of the Central Georgia Technical College Foundation Board of Trustees, said.