Houston Galleria Mall set to host Health and Resource Fair

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Latino Health and Resource Fair is happening Saturday in Houston County.

Notivision partnered with the Latino community fund of Georgia to host the event.

During the event, you can receive a Covid-19 vaccine and Flu Vaccine. There will also be a food donation and toy giveaway.

Event organizers say they will answer any questions you may have about the vaccine.

Jose Luis Calderon, Site and Outreach Liaison for the organization, encourages everyone who is in need to go.

“I want to emphasize that all this information is free, all the services are free, the vaccines are free, and I also want to say that we will be giving a 50 dollar gift card to anyone that gets a covid-19 vaccine, their first dose, second dose or booster.”

The event is from noon until 4 p.m. at the Houston Galleria Mall.