Houston County’s new solar energy project now operational

ELKO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County’s 68-megawatt solar energy project is now operational.

Officially announced in November of 2020, the solar plant is made possible through a partnership between Silicon Ranch and Green Power EMC.

The 700-acre plant will produce 68 megawatts for the people of Houston County.

Sheep are being used to tend to the grass, and students from the Houston County School District will help tend to the sheep.

“It’s one thing we discussed yesterday with the team,” Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said. “The next step is going to be you have marketable products here; we need to expand processing capabilities here in Georgia.”

President of Green Power EMC Jeff Pratt says solar power will help keep energy bills down for residents, but residents will not feel an immediate impact.

The energy generated by the project, shared by 30 EMCs across the state, will provide enough energy to help power 11,000 EMC homes each year.