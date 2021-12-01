Houston County woman pleads guilty to multiple drug charges

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A Houston County woman pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges Tuesday.



32-year-old Alicia Marie Willett plead guilty on two cases of Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.



According to Houston County’s DA Office, one of the trafficking cases arose from an extensive narcotics investigation, including wiretap and surveillance, which led to her arrest in February. A search warrants of Willett’s residence and a storage facility led to the discovery of the narcotics and firearms.

The guilty plea for Trafficking Methamphetamine came from a separate investigation in May of 2018. Investigators say Willett was distributing large quantities of Methamphetamine to the Houston County from Atlanta and had developed a sophisticated operation of distribution. She also had others helping her spread drugs throughout the area.

In addition to the 25 years to serve in the Georgia Department of Corrections, she was sentenced to pay a one million dollar fine.