Houston County virtual school applications now open

Current students automatically get enrolled for in-person learning unless their parent or guardian specifically enrolls their child in the virtual program.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A virtual school component is nothing new for Houston County Schools, especially since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the Virtual Learning Coordinator for the Houston County Board of Education, Dave Gibbs, the district found a way to have most of its students do in-person learning safely, but for the last year, about 300 students have taken part in the Houston Virtual School option.

Incoming 3rd through 12th grade students now have the chance to apply once again.

“January 28th we’ll collect all those responses,” Gibbs said. “Those applications will be reviewed for academic and attendance requirements to make sure that students that are in the program are set up for success.”

Current students automatically get enrolled for in-person learning unless their parent or guardian specifically enrolls their child in the virtual program.

Gibbs says there’s no set number of students in the program. They decide how many students get accepted based on the best interests of the student and their academic needs.

He says they’re beginning the application process earlier than last year.

“In order to make those staffing decisions and allotment decisions, we need those numbers earlier on,” he said. “So that we can have the appropriate staff and faculty in place and make sure they’re appropriately trained.”

Gibbs says students in the virtual program have a variety of social, emotional and medical needs and also that some students prefer virtual learning over a traditional classroom.

“We have our student success coaches and our faculty devoted to making sure students are successful in the program,” he said.

You have until January 28 at 4 p.m. to apply for Houston Virtual. Parents or guardians can do that through their Infinite Campus account.