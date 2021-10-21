Houston County Superior Court sentences Alabama man to 10 years for statutory rape

The Houston County District Attorney sent out a media release on Thursday October 21, 2021 concerning the sentencing of 26 year-old Andres Perez, of Alabama, who was found guilty of Statutory rape and Child Molestation after a jury trial.

Houston County Superior Court Judge G.E. Bo Adams sentenced Perez to serve 10 years in the Department of Corrections with two years served afterwards on probation.

The then-23 year-old Perez was charged based off of an act of sexual intercourse with a girl who was 14 years old at the time in the parking lot of Bill Peavy Memorial Park in February of 2018. Warner Robins Police officers took the initial police report in April of 2018, and the case was investigated by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division. Perez was prosecuted by the Houston County Chief Assistant District Attorney.

ADA Edwards had this to say concerning the sentencing: “Today’s verdict and sentence send a strong message to the citizens of Houston County that defendants who prey upon our young people and teenagers will be held accountable. We appreciate the sentence from Judge Adams and the great work our county’s citizens who served on this jury and returned a verdict that speaks the truth.”