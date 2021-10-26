Houston County students win $10K scholarships

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Star students in Houston County got big scholarship checks today.

The Georgia REACH Scholarship went around to six Houston County Middle Schools surprising students with $10,000 college scholarships. The scholarships were geared toward students who are high academic achievers with financial needs.

The scholarships also offer students an academic advisor. Eighth-grade recipient Jayden St Hilaire says it will help him achieve his dreams of becoming an NFL player.

“It made me feel good, I was surprised that I got it but, it was cool,” St. Hilaire said.

The scholarships help students with tuition, books, and college fees. Houston County Schools, and the REACH scholarship, will present two more scholarships early next week.

REACH SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS: