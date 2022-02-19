Houston County spotlighting unsolved murder cases

The Warner Robins Police Department is trying to solve the murder of Ronald Orlando Brown.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is trying to solve the murder of Ronald Orlando Brown.

He was shot multiple times at Cedar Point Apartments, now known as the Village North Apartment Homes, on Ignico Drive in 2008.

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says one of the suspects dropped a hat, but they don’t have much else to help them solve the case.

“We’re hoping that putting this case back out to the public that perhaps somebody would remember something or think about it,” he said.

The Houston County District Attorney’s Office is helping by donating $8,000 in reward money to Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

Houston County District Attorney William Kendall says while there are many unsolved cases right now, they haven’t forgotten about the ones that have gone cold.

“We can’t forget about the cases that are still out there where justice needs to be sought,” he said. “Where we still have victims and family members of victims who are still owed our duty as prosecutors and as law enforcement to track down those criminals and hold them accountable.”

Corporal Greg Thomas, the Executive Director of Macon Regional Crimestoppers, says they cover eight counties in Middle Georgia. He says when reward money is offered, the public gets a chance to anonymously help with the case.

“Make the call. Let us know,” he said. “Because nobody is going to know you called us unless you tell them.”

Chief Wagner says the department plans to highlight more unsolved murder cases during the next few weeks.

“We’ll probably put one out every week every two weeks or so,” he said. “Just to put out to the public to keep it fresh on everyone’s mind.”

D.A. Kendall says he plans to do this with Perry Police Department and Centerville Police Department too.

If you have any information on Ronald Brown’s murder, you can submit an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers by calling 1-877-68CRIME.