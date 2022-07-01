Houston County Sheriff’s Office searches for man missing since last year

According to the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, Dustin Wallace was reported missing by his mother on September 1, 2021.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man that has been missing for nearly a year.

If you have seen Wallace or have any information, call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 542-2125.