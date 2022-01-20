Houston County Schools proposing zone changes

A proposed map for the elementary school rezoning proposed by Houston County Schools.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Houston County school leaders are meeting with parents to discuss proposed changes to school zones.

The plan would affect students at Lindsey Elementary, Westside Elementary, Northside Middle and Thomson Middle.

The first of three parent meetings to discuss the proposed changes is happening Thursday, January 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the Lindsey Elementary cafeteria.

A rezoning meeting for Westside Elementary School takes place Tuesday, February 1 at 5:30 p.m in the Westside Elementary cafeteria.

The middle school zoning meeting will also be on Tuesday, February 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the Northside High School auditorium.

Houston County School Board members will vote on the proposed school zone changes during the February board meeting. That meeting happens on February 8 at 1 p.m. It will be held at 1100 Main Street in Perry (at the central office).

To look at the proposed zoning maps, go to www.hcbe.net.