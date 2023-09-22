Houston County School District installs extra layer of security

The security system gives staff the power to activate a blue, yellow, or code red alert just by pressing a button.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new layer of security has been added to all schools in the Houston County School District.

The button is located within a portable badge that will alert the administrators, the district office, and law enforcement depending on the severity of the situation.

“This just makes sure the people in our buildings are secure,” says Dr. Walter Stephens, HOCO Executive Director of School Operations.

One of those buildings is Shirley Hills Elementary School. The school has over 600 students and received the new system last semester.

Kristen Brooks the principal of the school, but has students of her own in Houston County schools.

“They [teachers] just love the fact that they have the autonomy to call for help without having to step out of the classroom,” says prinicipal Brooks.

The $1.7 million system was approved by the Houston County School Board last year.