Houston County School District hosting open house, community picnic at Lindsey Student Support Center

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District is inviting the community to an Open House and Community Picnic at the Lindsey Student Support Center on Monday, April 17. The event will start with a ceremony at 3:30 p.m., followed by tours and a picnic.

The Lindsey Student Support Center provides opportunities for learning and support to the Houston County community, as well as services aimed at developing the whole child. The Center offers programs dedicated to early learning and literacy for young children, and it is accessible to students and parents during and after school hours.

To determine what services to provide, the District surveyed students and their families earlier in the school year and collected more than 17,000 surveys. The top services requested include college and career prep, cooking classes, mental health services and personal care and hygiene.

According to a school district news release, the Lindsey Student Support Center offers various services to the community, including academic success and technology lab, adaptive physical education center, and space for community partners. It also provides child find services, a donation center for clothing and household items, a food pantry, a literacy center, a parent mentor office, and summer meals. The Center also has space available for the District to host meetings, trainings, and workshops. In addition, it offers special programs such as cooking classes taught by Houston Healthcare, summer ESOL classes, and College Night.

“The Lindsey Student Support Center is already a valuable asset to the families of Houston County,” Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Dr. Zabrina Cannady said. “By adding resources and programs that meet the needs of our students, we are ensuring their academic, behavioral and social-emotional growth. We are very proud to provide this Center for our community and know the community partnerships will continue to flourish for years to come.”

The Lindsey Student Support Center is located at 81 Tabor Drive in Warner Robins. For more information about the Center, click here.