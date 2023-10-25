Houston County School District cuts ribbon, dedicates new Langston Road Primary School

The Houston County School District celebrated the opening of the new Langston Road Primary School with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

Photo: Houston County School District

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County School District celebrated the opening of the new Langston Road Primary School with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

The school, located at 325 Langston Road in Perry, began operations on August 2 after about 13 months of construction. It serves more than 520 students in Pre-K through second grade.

“As we officially cut the ribbon on Langston Road Primary School, I hope our students and their families will be as proud of this new facility as we are,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Scott said.

Guests at Wednesday’s ceremony were entertained by the Colt Chorale and a second-grade student, Kylie Fordham, who read her original poem, “A New Day at Langston.”

“Because of our community, our students have the best resources and a beautiful school where they can learn and reach their highest potential,” principal Dr. Kelly Rush said.

The 103,690 square-foot building, funded by the 2022-2027 Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST), was designed by Robertson Loia Roof (RLR) Architects & Engineers and built Parrish Construction.

The project had a budget of about $27 million.

For more information on Langston Road Primary School, click here.