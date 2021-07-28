Houston County School Board holding hearings on proposed millage increase

The Houston County School Board held its first public hearing Tuesday for residents to discuss a proposed millage increase.

HCBE intends to increase the 2021 property tax levy by 4.01% over the rollback millage rate, according to an HCBE news release.

“Each year, the board of tax assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the county,” the release explained. “When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re–determine the value of such property and increase the assessment. This is called a reassessment.



When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred. The budget adopted by the Houston County Board of Education requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate by 0.508 mills. By law, this must be advertised as a property tax increase.”

The proposal would lower the current millage rate from 13.297 to 13.183 mills.

According to the Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Business Operations, Stephen Thublin, the proposed figure would be the lowest since 2008.

“Most tax payers would probably pay less,” Thublin said. “We’re still able to meet our budget where we set the millage back on June 8 where we created our $457 million budget.”

There will be two more public hearings at the Houston County Board of Education Building in Perry.

The next one is August 9 at 6 p.m. The final one is August 10 at 1 p.m.