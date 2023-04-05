Houston County responders now carrying Narcan for overdoses

First responders will be issued Narcan to combat fentanyl overdoses

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Every law enforcement officer and firefighter in Houston County will now carry Narcan in an easy to access pouch. Narcan is a medicine used to rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.

Houston County District Attorney Will Kendall says this is a partnership with Chief Christopher Stoner of Houston County Fire, Houston County Chairman Dan Perdue, and the Department of Public Health.

“I told Chairman Perdue that I would like to see all of our first responders be issued Narcan to combat fentanyl overdoses and inadvertent exposure to our first responders,” said Kendall.

Houston County first responders will also be provided information that will help track the number of overdoses and locations. Kendall says this will not only help combat the number of overdoses and deaths, but also provide an avenue for continual replacement of Narcan to first responders.

“I truly believe that with this large-scale effort, we can save lives,” said Kendall. “This marks just one of the many efforts I am working on or that is currently underway to combat overdoses. I am happy to be a part of protecting the people of Houston County and our First Responders.”

The D.A. office says forfeiture funds were used to obtain carry cases to protect the medication and provide easy access for first responders.