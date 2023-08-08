Houston County resident killed in Ukraine

Family reports Georgia man serving as foreign fighter near Bakhmut killed in mortar shell explosion.

Jeffrey Judd Jones, Jeff was a Foreign Fighter in the Armed Forces of Ukraine fighting near Bakhmut Ukraine at the time.

(41NBC/WMGT/CNN)- Another one of the three Americans who died in Ukraine recently has been identified.

The family of Jeffrey Judd Jones says a mortar shell explosion killed him on July 31st.

They say he’s an Army veteran who wanted to help the children of Ukraine.

His father says his son was injured in Ukraine last year but still chose to return in April.

He says Jones is from Maine originally but was a Perry, Georgia resident when he died.

According to a statement sent to 41NBC News from Jones’ father, Jeff was in the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a Foreign Fighter near Bakhmut, Ukraine when he was killed.

Statement from the family: