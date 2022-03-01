Houston County Pre-K registration to open March 1

Pre-K registration in Houston County is set to open March 1.

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Pre-K registration in Houston County is set to open March 1.

Registration will remain open until March 25.

According to Blanche Lamb, the district’s coordinator for special programs, there are two parts to the registration.

First, parents must fill out a form online with personal information. The other portion is done in person.

Lamb has advice to parents who are looking to apply.

“I encourage parents to apply,” Lamb said. “Even if they’re not sure, because you can always say no if you get selected in the lottery, where if you do not apply and later decide you want to, the slots may be full.”

Once the application process closes, you will be notified by mid-May about your acceptance status.

Click here for more information and to register.