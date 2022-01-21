Houston County parents have mixed reactions on proposed school zone changes

While some parents are concerned about the changes, others are excited.

Houston County School leaders host a meeting to discuss potential school zone changes. (Photo: Ariel Schiller/41NBC)

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Houston County School leaders hosted a meeting Thursday to talk about the proposed school zone changes for several schools in the district.

Parent Marcus Lester, who is also the lead custodian at Lindsey Elementary, says he believes the proposed changes are a good thing.

“They get to stay with their friends,” he said. “They build up their friendships through elementary, middle school and high school, so you can’t complain against that.”

Dr. Richard Rogers, the Deputy Superintendent for Houston County Schools, says about 240 Lindsey Elementary students would get rezoned for the 2022-2023 school year to either Northside, Parkwood, or Westside Elementary. 30 Westside Elementary students would get rezoned to either C.B. Watson Primary or Pearl Stephens Elementary.

He says there’s been a population shift in Houston County and that the district can use the Lindsey building for a bigger purpose.

“We have the opportunity to turn this into the RW Lindsey Student Support Center,” he said. “It’s going to allow us the whole child’s needs with wrap around services.”

Lindsey Elementary parent Jessica Wilson is upset about the proposed changes. She says she likes the smaller feel of Lindsey and is concerned about sending her daughter to a bigger school next year.

“Going to a bigger school sometimes I think that the children will feel overcrowded,” she said. “And I don’t think they’re going to get the services that they need.”

Dr. Rogers says concerned parents should know their children will be taken care of no matter what school they’re at.

“Once they see the services we’re going to provide here, they’re really going to understand that vision of taking care of the community,” he said.

There are proposed changes for Northside Middle School and Thomson Middle School as well.

Several more meetings are coming up to discuss the proposed school zone changes:

A rezoning meeting for Westside Elementary School takes place Tuesday, February 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the Westside Elementary cafeteria.

The middle school zoning meeting will also be on Tuesday, February 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the Northside High School auditorium.

Houston County School Board members will vote on the proposed school zone changes during the February board meeting. That meeting happens on February 8 at 1 p.m at 1100 Main Street in Perry (at the central office).

If you want to look at the school zone proposals and maps click the links below: