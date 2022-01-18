Houston County NAACP holds MLK Day march

The Houston County NAACP chapter held a march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday.

Marchers at the Warner Robins MLK march

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County NAACP chapter held a march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick was in attendance.

Mayor Patrick, the first woman and African-American to be elected as the city’s mayor, spoke about the importance of recognizing MLK’s work.

“His courage and boldness to not accept the status quo and actually revolutionize change for people that look like me is remarkable,” she said.



Organizer Jamelle Hill said she hopes the march brought attention to fight for social justice in the area.