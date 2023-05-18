Houston County man, teen sentenced to life in prison in deadly shooting

Both suspects pleaded guilty in the 2021 shooting death of Gregory Lee Arnett.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County man and a teen are sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in connection to a deadly shooting.

The Houston County District Attorney’s Office says 22-year-old Ricky Martin Junior pleaded guilty to Felony Murder in the July 2021 shooting death of Gregory Lee Arnett. Additionally, 15-year-old Anys Smith also pleaded guilty to one count of felony murder in this case.

An investigation shows, on July 7th, Arnett was sitting in his vehicle at the Walmart on Booth Road. That’s when Martin and Smith approached Arnett with firearms and demanded his vehicle. There was a brief struggle over the weapon and multiple shots were fired. Arnett was hit twice. Evidence shows the fatal shot was fired from Smith’s weapon.

“This was a heinous act for which justice was required, and in this instance both killers will spend the next 30 years behind bars before being eligible for parole,” said Houston District Attorney William Kendall. “Even with convictions we cannot bring back Mr. Arnett and we cannot fill the void left by his tragic death.”

On Wednesday, May 17th, Martin pleaded guilty after a two-day jury trial as jurors were deliberating.

Smith pleaded guilty on May 15th.