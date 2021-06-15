Houston County hosts all-girls STEM camp

The Houston County Career Academy wants young girls to have more confidence in the STEM field

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Houston County Career Academy is working to put more young women in stem careers by exposing them to math and science in a fun way. The school is looking for more girls who are interested in science-based jobs to join their STEM career pathway.

“I’d say it gives us, not power but more ways to get out there,” said budding scientist Trinity Madison.

Madison is going into tenth grade, and she just spent last week in training to lay the foundation for what she hopes to be a successful career in chemistry

“I want to be a cosmetologist but I want to do more chemistry type of science more than robots,” Madison explained.

The Houston County Career Academy just wrapped up its all-girls STEM camp, which helps encourage girls to join male-dominated fields like science, technology, engineering, and math.

According to the U.S. Census, only 48% of workers in the STEM field are women. However, the STEM engineering camp for girls at the Houston County Career Academy is hoping to change this.

Through hands-on learning experiences and competitions, the camp wants to give girls more confidence about pursuing STEM careers.

“I just like to see them get excited about learning. You can tell when they get interested in something and you start to ask them ‘Who wants to come up and demonstrate this?’ and all of a sudden five hands go up,” said Professor Joseph Rossi.

Professor Rossi teaches at Central Georgia Technical College and helped lead the camp for a few days. He says while working at Frito lay earlier in his career he noticed gender diversity in the company, but he knows it’s not like that everywhere.

“Anything we can do to broaden the pool of candidates and bring in a different group that typically doesn’t go into the STEM field, it’s going to be needed,” Rossi stated.

Although the camp wrapped up, the school is now already looking forward to next year and encourages 10th-grade girls to get involved in their STEM studies pathway.

15 girls completed the camp this summer, and the school expects to exceed that number with next year’s camp.