Houston County Habitat for Humanity receives $1 million donation

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Houston County Habitat For Humanity can now help more families gain access to affordable housing thanks to author and philanthropist, Mackenzie Scott. Scott also has a four percent stake in Amazon following a divorce from founder Jeff Bezos. Houston Habitats Executive Director, Bill Goggin, says the million dollars they received is part of a bigger donation.

“They gave 436 million to Habitat International and its 84 affiliates. So we were one of the affiliates chosen, and a million bucks is a million bucks so we’re excited,” he said.

Goggin says they plan to build at least twelve homes from the donation.

“Lives transformed and a lot of people helped. Housing is a big issue right now with affordability, so we’re happy to be able to help more people,” he said.

Angela Whitfield is a single mother of seven. She’s worked at Amazon for the last year, and is currently in the process of getting her own home through Houston County Habitat.

“We don’t have to worry about anyone kicking us out of our home. We don’t have to worry about being put out of our home,” she said.

Whitfield was kicked out of the home she lived in with her ex-husband. She had moved in with her mom for a while, and then got an apartment. Unfortunately, it’s not big enough for her family. Thanks to Habitat though, she’ll soon be the owner of a six bedroom home.

“I would say I’m very happy and thankful to Habitat, because it’s going to help me a lot as a single mother,” she said.

Goggin says he’s thankful for the donation from Scott. The money will ultimately help them with their mission.

“You don’t get donations like that everyday. I can promise you it will be put to good use. We’ll continue doing what we do,” he said.

The fact that Houston Habitat will help more families like Whitfield’s, is not lost on her.

“It’s a lot more people like me that need help and I’m thankful for the donation that they’ll be able to help more people that’s like me and that truly need help,” she said.

If you are interested in volunteering for Houston County Habitat for Humanity, head to their website.